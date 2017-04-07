Ex-chief assistant to Chinese billionaire admits tax crime

NEW YORK — A former assistant to a Chinese billionaire charged in a United Nations bribery scheme has pleaded guilty to a tax charge.

The plea Friday to a conspiracy charge by Jeff C. Yin came with an agreement by Yin and the government that a sentence of less than 30 months in prison was likely. He is free on bail.

In pleading guilty, he admitted failing to pay taxes on his roughly $54,000 salary for two years. Sentencing is set for July 21.