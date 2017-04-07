Former AG Lynch returns to Harvard for black policy forum
A
A
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch is returning to Harvard — her alma mater.
Lynch is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at a conference organized by Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. The forum is focusing on the pressing issues facing blacks in America.
Barack Obama appointed Lynch to serve as attorney general in 2015, succeeding Eric Holder. She was the first black woman to run the Justice Department.
The 57-year-old North Carolina native graduated from Harvard College in 1981 and from Harvard Law School in 1984.
Friday afternoon's conference was organized by Harvard students.
