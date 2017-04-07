High winds bring down cherry trees near Jefferson Memorial
WASHINGTON — Cherry trees were uprooted when heavy rains and strong winds blew through the Nation's Capital.
The National Park Service said on its Twitter feed that about a dozen trees were uprooted Thursday afternoon. The cherry, elm and pine trees were at the paddle boat parking area at the Tidal Basin near the Jefferson Memorial.
Officials say the lot, roads and sidewalks were closed for a few hours while the damage was cleaned up.
