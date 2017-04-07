Hot-air balloons cross Channel in colorful record attempt

LONDON — Never mind Brexit — the British are heading to France, by balloon.

Dozens of brightly colored hot-air balloons soared over the White Cliffs of Dover Friday in an attempt at the largest mass balloon crossing of the English Channel.

The flotilla of about 100 balloons took off just after dawn into uncharacteristically blue skies, heading for Calais.

Guinness World Records says the previous record for a crossing is 49 balloons, set in 2011.

Friday's event was organized by recruitment firm Datum RPO and marketing group Exclusive Ballooning.