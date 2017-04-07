Italy admits abuse at 2001 G8 summit, pays 6 protesters
A
A
Share via Email
ROME — Italy has settled two cases before the European Court of Human Rights by agreeing to pay 45,000 euros (nearly $48,000) to each of six people who were abused by police at the 2001 Group of Eight summit in Genoa.
The agreements published Thursday say Italy "recognized the existence of cases of bad treatment" in the Bolzaneto police barracks, as well as an overall lack of norms prohibiting torture and other forms of police abuse. Italy committed to initiate human rights training for police.
The summit saw riots by anti-globalization activists that left one protester dead, more than 200 people injured and millions of dollars in damages. Much of the outcry focused on police treatment of rioters, who reported being beaten, strip-searched and denied food, phone calls and consular access.
Most Popular
-
Video: A man tried Kendall Jenner's Pepsi peace trick, it did not go well
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
What about the children: Parent group calls for end to adults-only buildings in Alberta
-
Police ask for help finding missing Halifax-area woman, last seen headed to Peggy's Cove