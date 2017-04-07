Italy admits abuse at 2001 G8 summit, pays 6 protesters

ROME — Italy has settled two cases before the European Court of Human Rights by agreeing to pay 45,000 euros (nearly $48,000) to each of six people who were abused by police at the 2001 Group of Eight summit in Genoa.

The agreements published Thursday say Italy "recognized the existence of cases of bad treatment" in the Bolzaneto police barracks, as well as an overall lack of norms prohibiting torture and other forms of police abuse. Italy committed to initiate human rights training for police.