Jamaican officials seize 13,000 pounds of fish, detain 82
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Authorities in Jamaica have seized more than 13,000 pounds (5,900 kilograms) worth of fish and arrested 82 people on charges of illegal fishing.
The island's Coast Guard said in a statement on Friday that 59 of those fishermen were from the Dominican Republic. Officials said the remainder were from Jamaica and did not have a fishing license.
The arrests and seizures occurred in the past week.
Jamaica's Coast Guard said it expects the number of cases to grow because it recently bought a new fleet of boats to patrol waters around the island.
