Judge drops 2 non-capital charges in 9-11 case at Guantanamo

MIAMI — A military judge has dismissed two of eight charges against five prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay detention centre who are charged in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Army Col. James Pohl accepted a defence argument that the statute of limitations has run out on the charges. Friday's ruling strikes the charges of attacking civilian objects and destruction of property.

The defendants still face more serious charges, including nearly 3,000 counts of murder in violation of the law of war for their alleged roles planning and aiding the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001. They could get the death penalty if convicted.