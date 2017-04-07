Judge: NYC can destroy ID-related papers - but not now

NEW YORK — A judge says New York City is legally allowed to destroy personal documents associated with its municipal identification program.

However, the judge also issued a stay Friday — postponing any action until April 17, pending an appeal.

Two Republican state Assembly members have sought to prevent the destruction of documents, such as copies of foreign passports, used to verify a person's identity to obtain the IDNYC card.

According to The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2oagRng ), Judge Philip G. Minardo says purging the documents would not be a threat to national security as the legislators have claimed.

The cards can be used by people without a driver's license or an American passport.