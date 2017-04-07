Kosovo president postpones approval of army transformation

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo's president has bowed to international pressure and agreed to postpone the transformation of the nation's security force into a regular army.

NATO and the United States had warned they would scale back military co-operation with Kosovo if the government passed the law without amending the constitution.

Hashim Thaci said Friday that "strategic international partners" would assist in urging ethnic monitories, including Serbs, to agree to constitutional changes.

Serbia has protested that Kosovo's plan was contrary to the U.N. resolution that ended the war in Kosovo in 1999.