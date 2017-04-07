Kosovo president postpones approval of army transformation
A
A
Share via Email
PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo's president has bowed to international pressure and agreed to postpone the transformation of the nation's security force into a regular army.
NATO and the United States had warned they would scale back military
Hashim Thaci said Friday that "strategic international partners" would assist in urging ethnic monitories, including Serbs, to agree to
Serbia has protested that Kosovo's plan was contrary to the U.N. resolution that ended the war in Kosovo in 1999.
The draft law sent to parliament in March does not require voting approval from Kosovo's ethnic Serbs and other minorities as
Most Popular
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
UBC president Santa Ono opens up about his struggle with mental health
-
'They're opening up their hearts:' Halifax-area new mom with terminal cancer overwhelmed with community support
-
Halifax man facing human trafficking, sexual assault and child pornography charges relating to three teen girls