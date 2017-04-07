Massive measles vaccination campaign launches in Guinea
DAKAR, Senegal — Doctors Without Borders says it is launching a massive measles vaccination campaign with Guinea's government after at least 14 deaths and more than 3,400 cases were confirmed so far this year.
The aid group said Friday that thousands of people were left unprotected in 2014 and 2015 when the Ebola outbreak swept through the West African nation. Vaccination activities were reduced because of infection risks, and frightened families stayed away from health facilities.
A measles epidemic was declared in February despite a vaccination campaign a year ago.
MSF health policy analyst Dr. Mit Philips says Guinea now faces health issues without the funding and support promised during the Ebola outbreak to build better systems there. Ebola killed more than 11,300 people in the region and devastated health care systems.
