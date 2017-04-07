McConnell reaches out to Romney about possible Senate bid
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has reached out to former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney about possibly running for the Senate — if a vacancy opens in Utah.
There has been much speculation about whether Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah will retire instead of running for re-election. The 83-year-old Hatch has fueled some of it.
Hatch says he hasn't decided whether to run again. Last month, he told National Journal that if he could get Romney to run, he might step aside.
Hatch has been in office since 1977, making him the most senior Republican in the Senate.
McConnell says he would support Hatch if he wants to run again. And Romney has said he would only run with Hatch's blessing.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
UBC president Santa Ono opens up about his struggle with mental health
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
'They're opening up their hearts:' Halifax-area new mom with terminal cancer overwhelmed with community support
-
Video: A man tried Kendall Jenner's Pepsi peace trick, it did not go well