Military jet crashes in Serbia, 2 pilots missing

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's defence ministry says an air force jet has crashed in western Serbia and two crewmembers are missing.

The ministry says the G-4 trainer aircraft crashed in western Serbia, near the village of Slatina, at 10:30 local (8:30 GMT) Friday during a routine training flight. It says a search for the pilots is continuing.

The G-4 Super Galeb (Seagull) was made in former Yugoslavia in the 1980s in a factory in Mostar, Bosnia. The cause of the crash was being investigated.

