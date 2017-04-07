Military jet crashes in Serbia, 2 pilots missing
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's
The ministry says the G-4 trainer aircraft crashed in western Serbia, near the village of Slatina, at 10:30 local (8:30 GMT) Friday during a routine training flight. It says a search for the pilots is continuing.
The G-4 Super Galeb (Seagull) was made in former Yugoslavia in the 1980s in a factory in Mostar, Bosnia. The cause of the crash was being investigated.
