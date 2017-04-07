Mortar attack kills 3 civilians in Somalia's capital

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A police officer says three civilians have been killed in a mortar attack in Somalia's capital.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said Friday at least two mortars slammed into a residential area in Wadajir district. The area is near the heavily guarded Mogadishu airport, which has seen mortar attacks by extremists in the past.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack. It comes a day after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed ordered a new offensive against the al-Shabab extremist group while offering the extremists a 60-day amnesty to surrender.