MTV dumps gender-specific categories for Movie & TV Awards
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — MTV has scrapped gender specific categories for its upcoming Movie & TV Awards.
In place of the Best Actress and Best Actor categories, this year's awards will
The move follows the Grammy Awards' decision in 2011 to dump gender distinctions between male and female singers, collaborations and groups.
MTV's May ceremony will also include a nod to social activism by renaming its Best Fight category to Best Fight the System.
This the first year the MTV Movie Awards has been redubbed the Movie & TV Awards. They'll be hosted by actor and comedian Adam DeVine in Los Angeles on May 7.
Most Popular
-
Video: A man tried Kendall Jenner's Pepsi peace trick, it did not go well
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
What about the children: Parent group calls for end to adults-only buildings in Alberta
-
Police ask for help finding missing Halifax-area woman, last seen headed to Peggy's Cove