Popular Chinese comedian faces weapon, drug charges in NY

MINEOLA, N.Y. — A Chinese comedian and former judge on the "China's Got Talent" television program is facing drug and weapon charges in New York.

Zhou Libo was arrested during a traffic stop Jan. 19 in Lattingtown, east of New York City. Police said he had been driving erratically.

Officers said they noticed a shoulder holster in the back seat and found a loaded pistol and two plastic bags containing crack cocaine in a backpack.

He has pleaded not guilty. His attorney declined to comment on the charges but said his client has confidence in the judicial system.

His case was adjourned until June 9.

Last July, the Shanghai native performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City.