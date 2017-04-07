Saturated ground causes landslide, forces evacuations

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on the storms in California (all times local):

6:55 a.m.

Officials say heavy rains and high gusts of wind softened already saturated grounds and caused a landslide in the Oakland hills.

Residents in at least six homes were forced to evacuate Thursday night. Crews were evaluating the situation Friday.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the homes.

However, officials say evacuations were still necessary due to the instability of the hillside.

There were also reports of several downed trees in the area.

____

11:55 p.m.

A wintry storm arriving three weeks into spring is expected to deliver widespread rain and snow to parts of California and Nevada.

The storm, expected to bring most of its moisture early Friday, brought howling winds to the top of the Sierra Nevada on Thursday as it headed in from the Pacific Ocean.

Gusts up to 115 mph (185 kph) ripped across a few ridges in the Lake Tahoe area, while blasts up to 55 mph (89 kph) hit the Tahoe Basin and some areas north and south, the National Weather Service said.