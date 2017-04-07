Sheriff: 5 dead after house fire in Tennessee
BUCHANAN, Tenn. — A sheriff says five people are dead after a house fire in northwestern Tennessee.
Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew confirmed the deaths Friday morning and said crews were still at the scene investigating.
The blaze was reported late Thursday, a few minutes before midnight in Buchanan, which is a rural area along the Kentucky state line about 100 miles (160
Belew said crews didn't immediately find anything suspicious about the fire, calling it "a horrific, tragic accident."
No other details were immediately available.
An earlier version of the story incorrectly said the fire was reported early Friday. It was actually reported late Thursday.
