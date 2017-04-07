Sheriff: 5 dead after house fire in Tennessee

BUCHANAN, Tenn. — A sheriff says five people are dead after a house fire in northwestern Tennessee.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew confirmed the deaths Friday morning and said crews were still at the scene investigating.

The blaze was reported late Thursday, a few minutes before midnight in Buchanan, which is a rural area along the Kentucky state line about 100 miles (160 kilometres ) northwest of Nashville.

Belew said crews didn't immediately find anything suspicious about the fire, calling it "a horrific, tragic accident."

Photos posted on TV websites show a blackened, partially collapsed structure surrounded by children's toys.

No other details were immediately available.

