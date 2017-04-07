Shifting message? After depicting coal, agency shows fishing

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is back to picturing the great outdoors on its internet home page after raising eyebrows with a prominent photo of a huge coal deposit in Wyoming.

Some interpreted the image of the coal at Peabody's North Antelope Rochelle Mine as a sign of the Trump administration's support for coal.

On Friday, the BLM changed its lead website photo to a fly fisherman on the North Platte River in Wyoming. The river flows 50 miles south of the coal in the previous photo.

BLM officials say there's no link between the coal photo and President Donald Trump's recent lifting of coal-mining regulations.