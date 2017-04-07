Terror charges dropped against Belgium high-speed driver

BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities have dropped terror charges against a Tunisian man who drove his car at high speed around a busy shopping area in Antwerp last month.

Federal prosecutors said the man, identified as 39-year-old Mohamed R., was remanded in custody Friday for a month over gun offences .

Police found knives, a shotgun and a gas can in the car when they arrested him on March 24.

He was originally charged with "attempted murder in a terror context," amid reports that people had to jump out of the way of his speeding car.

No one was hurt in the incident, and several shop owners contacted by The Associated Press said they heard or saw nothing unusual.