The Latest: Mayor says 'troubled' man making false claims

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray says sex abuse allegations made against him "were very painful" but that he won't back down in fighting them.

In a brief statement Friday, Murray said "the individual making these allegations is troubled, and that makes me sad as well."

Murray, who is running for re-election, said he has never backed down, and "I will not back down now."

Murray didn't take questions, saying the lawsuit is a legal matter that will be addressed in the court.

Murray was elected mayor in 2013 after spending nearly 20 years representing Seattle in in the Legislature, where he led efforts to legalize gay marriage in Washington. As mayor he pushed to increase the city's minimum wage to $15 an hour.

A lawsuit filed Thursday had accused Murray of sex abuse of a then-teenage boy in the 1980s. In interviews with The Seattle Times, two other men claim he abused them as teens, also in the 1980s. Murray had previously denied the allegations through a spokesman, saying they are politically motivated.

A lawsuit filed Thursday accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexually molesting a teenage high-school dropout in the 1980s, and in interviews with The Seattle Times, two other men claim he abused them.

The mayor denied the allegations through his personal spokesman Jeff Reading.

Murray was elected mayor in 2013 after a long career in the Legislature, where he led efforts to legalize gay marriage in the state. As mayor he pushed to increase the city's minimum wage to $15 an hour and address the homelessness crisis in Seattle.