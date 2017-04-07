The Latest: St. Paul shooting suspect had child with victim
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on the shootings in St. Paul that left four dead including a suspect (all times local):
6:15 p.m.
Police say a deceased suspect in the shootings of four people at a St. Paul apartment building shared a child with one of the victims.
Twenty-year-old Jeffrey Jemaile Taylor was found dead several hours after the early Friday shootings by officers canvassing the
The three people killed inside the apartment have been identified as 47-year-old Wade Gordon McIntosh and his two daughters, 17-year-old Olivia Felis McIntosh and 19-year-old Maria Alana McIntosh.
Police say Taylor shared a child with Maria McIntosh, the same toddler who police say was found in a shed with the other suspect Friday morning. Police have identified that suspect as Jeffrey A. Taylor, a half-brother of the deceased suspect. Charges may be filed Monday.
A fourth victim remains alive and in critical condition at Regions Hospital.
10:55 a.m.
Police say a suspect has been found dead after three people were fatally shot and a fourth person was critically injured in an early morning shooting at an apartment building in St. Paul.
Police using dogs found a 1
Police say the second suspect was found dead later Friday morning by officers canvassing the area. The cause hasn't been released.
Officers were called to the building about 1 a.m. Police spokesman Steve Linders says it appears those involved knew one another and there is no risk to the public, but the investigation is continuing.
