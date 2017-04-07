The Latest: St. Paul shooting suspect had child with victim

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on the shootings in St. Paul that left four dead including a suspect (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Police say a deceased suspect in the shootings of four people at a St. Paul apartment building shared a child with one of the victims.

Twenty-year-old Jeffrey Jemaile Taylor was found dead several hours after the early Friday shootings by officers canvassing the neighbourhood .

The three people killed inside the apartment have been identified as 47-year-old Wade Gordon McIntosh and his two daughters, 17-year-old Olivia Felis McIntosh and 19-year-old Maria Alana McIntosh.

Police say Taylor shared a child with Maria McIntosh, the same toddler who police say was found in a shed with the other suspect Friday morning. Police have identified that suspect as Jeffrey A. Taylor, a half-brother of the deceased suspect. Charges may be filed Monday.

A fourth victim remains alive and in critical condition at Regions Hospital.

___

10:55 a.m.

Police say a suspect has been found dead after three people were fatally shot and a fourth person was critically injured in an early morning shooting at an apartment building in St. Paul.

Police using dogs found a 1 1/2 -year-old girl and one suspect hiding in a nearby shed about two hours later. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation but was not injured. That suspect has been booked into the Ramsey County Jail.

Police say the second suspect was found dead later Friday morning by officers canvassing the area. The cause hasn't been released.