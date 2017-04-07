Troopers: Sniper manual found in suspect's room after ambush

MILFORD, Pa. — State police troopers are telling a jury they found a sniper manual inside the Pennsylvania home of an anti-government sharpshooter charged in a 2014 barracks ambush that killed one trooper and wounded another.

Troopers say they recovered a U.S. Army manual called "Sniper Training and Employment" from Eric Frein's bedroom, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition that prosecutors displayed for the jury. The ammunition had the same markings as the shell casings recovered from the scene of the ambush.