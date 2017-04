Trump taps Tennessee lawmaker as Army secretary

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is planning to nominate a Tennessee legislator to be Army secretary.

The White House says Trump has chosen Tennessee state Sen. Mark Green for the post. The West Point graduate is a physician and the CEO of an emergency department staffing company.

As an Army doctor, Green served in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment where he made three combat tours to the Middle East. He also has served as an airborne rifle company commander and as a top Army recruiter.

Trump's first choice, businessman Vincent Viola, withdrew his name for the position in early February.