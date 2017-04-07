U.S. judge signs agreement to overhaul Baltimore police department despite 'grave concerns' by Trump administration
A
A
Share via Email
BALTIMORE — U.S. judge signs agreement to overhaul Baltimore police department despite 'grave concerns' by Trump administration.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
UBC president Santa Ono opens up about his struggle with mental health
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
'They're opening up their hearts:' Halifax-area new mom with terminal cancer overwhelmed with community support
-
Video: A man tried Kendall Jenner's Pepsi peace trick, it did not go well