US restricts drone flights over 133 military facilities
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government is restricting drone flights over 133 military facilities for security reasons, marking the first time such flight restrictions have been applied only to drones rather than aircraft in general.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it was acting in response to requests from the
The FAA's agreement with the
Operators who violate the restrictions could be subject to fines or criminal charges.
