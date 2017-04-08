1 person dead after shooting near mall in South Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — One person died Saturday after a shooting near an upscale shopping mall in South Florida, officials said.

Alvaro Zabaleta of the Miami-Dade Police Department said in an email to news organizations that detectives were called to the scene of a shooting along South Lejeune Road in Coral Gables.

More than a dozen police cars were seen outside the Shops at Merrick Park, an upscale shopping mall not far from the University of Miami. More than a dozen police cars were parked outside the outdoor mall, which was ringed with crime scene tape. The mall appears to have been evacuated; patrons were gathered outside.

The Miami Herald (https://tinyurl.com/ml4hk2p) and other news outlets reported the shooting was at a gym at the mall.