Activists: Coalition airstrike on boat kills 7 civilians

BEIRUT — Syrian activists opposed to the Islamic State group say aircraft from the U.S.-led coalition have struck a boat carrying people fleeing fighting between the extremists and U.S.-backed fighters, killing at least seven civilians.

Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently said a boat carrying about 40 people was hit as it was crossing the Euphrates River in the northern province of Raqqa. It said the bodies of a woman and her six children were recovered.

The Sound and Picture group that traces atrocities in areas held by IS also reported the same casualty estimates.