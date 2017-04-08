News / World

Basque group ETA gives authorities list of weapons caches

Ram Manikkalingam, a member of the commission overseeing the Basque group ETA's ceasefire, announces delivery of ETA weapons to French authorities, as Bayonne Mayor Jean-Rene Etxegarray looks on during a press conference in Bayonne, southwestern France, Saturday, April 8, 2017. The Basque separatist group ETA, inactive for more than five years, handed over its arms Saturday, putting a finishing touch to a 43-year violent campaign that claimed the lives of over 800 people mostly in Spain. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

PARIS — The armed Basque separatist group ETA has formally given the French authorities a list of location of its weapons, ammunition and explosives.

The International Verification Commission, in charge of verifying the process, said in a statement Saturday that "this information was immediately conveyed to the relevant French authorities, who will now secure and collect ETA's arsenal".

The commission says it "believes that this step constitutes the disarmament of ETA".

Inactive for more than five years, ETA had said it would hand over its arms, a historic step following a 43-year violent campaign that claimed 829 lives, mostly in Spain.

Disarmament is the second-to-last step demanded by France and Spain, which want ETA to formally disband. The organization hasn't said whether it would do that.

