Brazilian authorities say 6 prisoners die in Amazonas prison

SAO PAULO — Brazilian authorities say six inmates have died in a penitentiary in a northern state where riots killed dozens of prisoners earlier this year.

The Amazonas state prison administration said in a statement that the prisoners died Friday at the Unidade Prisional do Puraquequara in Manaus, the state capital. The circumstances of the deaths were unclear. But the penitentiary administration said there was no riot when the killings occurred and prisoners did not resist police who responded to the crime.