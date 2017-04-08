News / World

Filipino Bataan Death March survivors mark 75th anniversary

In this photo taken Thursday, April 6, 2017, Bataan Death March survivor Ramon Regalado reminisces at his home in El Cerrito, Calif. Survivors of the infamous Bataan Death March in the Philippines are marking the anniversary in San Francisco with speeches and a 21-gun battery salute for the thousands who died during the march. Among the speakers will be Regalado, a former wartime machine-gun operator who turns 100 this month and is among the war's few living survivors. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO — Survivors of the infamous Bataan Death March in the Philippines are marking the anniversary in San Francisco with speeches and a 21-gun battery salute to the thousands who died in it.

The march started 75 years ago in 1942 when Japanese soldiers forced tens of thousands of U.S. and Filipino solders on a 65-mile ( 105-kilometre ) trudge through hot jungle to a prison camp.

Hundreds of American soldiers and thousands of Filipinos died along the way. Japanese soldiers shot, bayoneted or beat anyone who fell or stopped for water.

The event Saturday will also honour the mostly Filipino soldiers who held off Japanese forces in the Philippines for three months with little food or ammunition until they surrendered.

More than 250,000 Filipino soldiers served in World War II.

