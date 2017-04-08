Georgetown man charged with human trafficking

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Authorities have charged a Delaware man with human trafficking following an investigation by state and federal officials into an alleged prostitution operation in Georgetown.

Officials say 55-year-old Jorge Arcinieja of Georgetown was arrested Thursday.

Arcinieja is charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude, trafficking an individual, and conspiracy. He is being held under $250,000 cash bond.

Investigators say they staked out a mobile home in Georgetown and later executed after seeing several men frequent the home for a short period of time before leaving.

A 25-year-old woman from the Dominican Republic was found in a bedroom, along with items used in commercial sex trade.