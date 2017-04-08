Giraffe born at Toledo zoo won't go on exhibit for a while

TOLEDO, Ohio — A northwest Ohio zoo is welcoming a 130-pound bundle of joy that stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall.

The Toledo Zoo says a Masai giraffe has given birth to a female calf named Kipenzi (kee-PEHN'-zee). That means "beloved" or "precious one" in Swahili.

The zoo says the calf born Monday and her mother, Elli, won't be on public display until they're cleared by the zoo's veterinary staff. That could be sometime around Memorial Day.

Much attention has been generated lately by a New York animal park that has had livestream video of its pregnant giraffe waiting to give birth.