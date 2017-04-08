Greek, German presidents open art exhibition in Athens

ATHENS, Greece — The presidents of Germany and Greece have opened an art exhibition co-hosted by the two countries.

Documenta 14, a multimedia exhibition showcasing over 160 international artists, will run in Athens and in Kassel, Germany.

Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Athens on Friday on a two-day official visit to Greece. He met President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and held talks with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.