Greek, German presidents open art exhibition in Athens
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — The presidents of Germany and Greece have opened an art exhibition co-hosted by the two countries.
Documenta 14, a multimedia exhibition showcasing over 160 international artists, will run in Athens and in Kassel, Germany.
Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Athens on Friday on a two-day official visit to Greece. He met President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and held talks with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
Ties between Greece and Germany have been strained on occasion in recent years over the austerity measures demanded of Athens in return for bailout loans that have averted a Greek bankruptcy.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Edmonton man charged after woman had arms broken with crowbar denied bail
-
Love lost: Police looking for owners of wedding rings found in Dartmouth restaurant washroom
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession