Italy's 5-Stars broaden reach while eyeing national office

ROME — Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is broadening its reach as it eyes national office, inviting some very establishment figures to a daylong summit on technology, science, jobs and the future.

If any evidence were needed that the 5-Stars are attracting more than just the working-class backers typical of Europe's anti-establishment parties, Saturday's summit was it. The head of Google Italy, university professors, prominent journalists and Italy's leading astronaut took part.

Recent polls have put the 5-Stars ahead of the ruling Democrats with some 32 per cent of the vote. The movement blends an ideology-defying anti-bank, pro-green agenda with a social-media friendly "direct democracy" ethos, where members pick candidates and platforms online.