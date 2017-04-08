Italy's 5-Stars broaden reach while eyeing national office
ROME — Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is broadening its reach as it eyes national office, inviting some very establishment figures to a daylong summit on technology, science, jobs and the future.
If any evidence were needed that the 5-Stars are attracting more than just the working-class backers typical of Europe's anti-establishment parties, Saturday's summit was it. The head of Google Italy, university professors, prominent journalists and Italy's leading astronaut took part.
Recent polls have put the 5-Stars ahead of the ruling Democrats with some 32
It opposes forming coalitions and is hoping to reach the 40
