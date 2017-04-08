Moldova:17 detained suspected of planning to kill politician

CHISINAU, Moldova — Mouldovan prosecutors say 17 people have been detained in Moldova and Ukraine on suspicion they were planning to kill one of the country's most powerful politicians.

Senior organized crime prosecutor Vitalie Busuioc said Saturday authorities knew of orders from two unnamed people to assassinate of Vladimir Plahotniuc, a businessman and chairman of the Democratic Party, the biggest party in Moldova's pro-European governing coalition.

Authorities detained eight in Moldova and nine in Ukraine, and seized an unspecified number of grenade launchers.

A statement said one order allegedly came from an unidentified criminal from Moldova and Russia who lives in Moscow.

In a statement, the Democratic Party said it "firmly condemned this criminal act."