NewsAlert: Authorities say Stockholm truck attack suspect is Uzbekistan-born man

STOCKHOLM — Swedish prosecutor Hans Ihrman confirms that the suspect detained over Friday's deadly truck attack is a 39-year-old Uzbekistan-born man.

The head of Sweden's domestic intelligence agency says the man had been on authorities' radar some time ago.

Anders Thornberg, head of the Swedish Security Service, said "the suspect didn't appear in our recent files but he earlier has been in our files."

He said the security services are working with other nations' security agencies on the matter, but declined to elaborate.