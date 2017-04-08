Norway police find 'bomb-like' device, arrest suspect
STAVANGER, Norway — Police in the Norwegian capital of Oslo cordoned off large area around a subway station on a busy commercial street Saturday night after finding what they described as a "bomb-like" device.
The official police Twitter account said one man has been arrested and Police Chief Vidar Pedersen said police were working to disarm it.
Pederson said the device was found on the street just outside the Groenland underground station, and police swept through the area to remove people from bars and restaurants.
"Every restaurant was being closed," said 23-year-old Malin Myrvold, who witnessed the scene from a fourth-story window. "You could see cops in heavy
"We were trying to see what was going on. The police were screaming at us to get back inside and stay where we were," she added by telephone.
Norway was put on high alert after
