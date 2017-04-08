Polish postal workers march to demand higher pay

WARSAW, Poland — Hundreds of Polish postal workers have noisily marched through downtown Warsaw to demand higher pay and better work conditions.

Chanting "Thieves" and "You cannot fire us all," they walked from the main post office to the office of Prime Minister Beata Szydlo to demand a 1,000 zlotys ($250) monthly raise.

"Postal employees earn subsistence wages, some 2,100 zlotys ($500) a month. The work is poorly organized and they are overburdened. This has to change," said Jakub Zaczek with an organization defending employee rights, ZSP.

The protesters demanded that more people be employed to help share the workload.