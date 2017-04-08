Polish truck driver charged in train crash that injured 18

WARSAW, Poland — A prosecutor in Poland says the driver of a truck that was hit by a fast train at a railway crossing has been charged with causing a traffic catastrophe.

Lidia Sieradzka from the Prosecutor's Office in Opole, in southwestern Poland, said Saturday the driver could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. She identified him as Tomasz Ch., 31, in line with Poland's privacy regulations.

She said 18 people were hospitalized in the accident, seven with life-threatening injuries.