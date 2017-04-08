Press agency: Trump spoke by phone with Saudi King Salman

BEIRUT — The official Saudi Press Agency is reporting that U.S. President Donald Trump has spoken by telephone with King Salman about the U.S. missile strike on Syria.

The news agency reports that during the Friday phone call, the Saudi monarch congratulated Trump for his "courageous decision."

Saudi Arabia says the missile launch by Trump was the right response to "the crimes of this regime to its people in light of the failure of the international community to stop it."