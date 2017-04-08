The Latest: Spring storm beginning to move out of California
SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a storm that rolled through California (all times local):
10:15 a.m.
A storm system that endangered San Francisco Bay Area homes is rolling away after leaving just a drizzle of rain in the south.
The system dumped around a quarter-inch to three-quarters of an inch in Bay Area cities beginning Friday night.
An inch or more fell in the Sierra Nevada. But Southern California generally saw only fractions of an inch.
No significant flooding or other problems were reported.
The front first hit Northern California Thursday, creating a mudslide that left three Oakland homes tagged as unsafe.
The north could still see showers and isolated thunderstorms through Saturday morning. Winds gusting to 45 mph are expected through Saturday night along the Central Coast and southern deserts, canyons and mountains.
