Trump: 'Only time will tell' on improving US-China trade
PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump says his meetings with China's President Xi Jinping went well but as for any progress on trade "only time will tell."
Trump tweeted Saturday that "It was a great
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Friday that the two sides would report back in 100 days on ways to make U.S.-China trade more balanced.
Trump has repeatedly hammered China for exporting more to the U.S. than it buys. He's also criticized China for grabbing jobs that could otherwise go to Americans.
The president is spending the weekend at his Florida resort after the two-day meetings with Xi.
