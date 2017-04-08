US threatens more pressure on Syria after missile strikes

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria in the aftermath of Thursday night's wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships.

Much of the international community has rallied behind President Donald Trump's decision to fire dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian air base.

The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, says the U.S. is prepared to take further action in Syria but hopes it won't be necessary. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says additional economic sanctions against Syria are being prepared.