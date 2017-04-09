2 Afghan migrants held for forcing women into prostitution

ATHENS, Greece — Greek police have arrested two Afghan migrants living in a refugee camp for forcing two women, also camp dwellers, into prostitution.

The arrests took place Saturday but were announced by the police late Sunday.

The two men, in their late forties, had rented an apartment in Athens where the women from Afghanistan and Iran received clients. The men kept all the earnings.

Police say the women were promised help in moving to another European Union country, in central or northern Europe, and were subjected to both physical violence and psychological coercion.

Police say a third Afghan man was arrested for knifing another compatriot, on orders from the other two, for "harassing" the women.