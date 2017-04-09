Alaska Airlines flight makes unplanned landing in California

MODESTO, Calif. — Authorities say an Alaska Airlines flight headed from Sacramento to San Diego was forced to make an unexpected landing after a warning light indicated a possible fire in the plane's cargo area.

Alaska Airlines Flight 3391, which was operated by SkyWest Airlines, landed without incident at Modesto City-County Airport on Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a cargo fire warning light led the plane to be diverted to Modesto shortly before 7 a.m.

The Modesto Fire Department says firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to examine the cargo area and received a "positive heat signal" but saw no flames. They say the plane's fire extinguishing system had been activated.