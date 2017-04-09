Albania police seize 13 tons of cannabis

TIRANA, Albania — Albanian police say they have arrested three people and seized some 12 metric tons (13 tons) of dried cannabis hidden in a storage building south of the capital.

A statement Sunday said the drug was found in an abandoned storage building in Pagri village, Permet district, 240 kilometres (150 miles) south of the capital, Tirana. A month ago the building had been empty when checked by police.

Another person was declared at large.