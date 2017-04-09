Ex-Arab Israeli lawmaker sentenced in Israel

JERUSALEM — A former Arab Israeli lawmaker has been sentenced to two years in prison after admitting to smuggling cellphones to Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

An Israeli court on Sunday accepted a plea bargain between Basel Ghattas and prosecutors. Under the deal, Ghattas admitted to slipping the phones and SIM cards to Palestinian inmates during a prison visit. As part of the deal, Ghattas, a member of the Joint List of Arab parties, agreed to resign from parliament last month.

Ghattas is to report to prison in July. He must serve two years, plus pay a $33,000 fine or serve an additional four months.