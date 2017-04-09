France expels Swiss Islamic preacher with extremist views

PARIS — France's interior ministry said it has expelled a Swiss Islamic preacher with extremist views to his home country.

The ministry said Hani Ramadan was arrested Saturday in Colmar, in eastern France, as he was taking part in a conference, and police escorted him to the Swiss border.

It said Ramadan is "known in the past to have adopted a behaviour and made comments which pose a serious threat to public order on the French soil."

In 2002, Hani Ramadan was banned from teaching in a Swiss school because he had publicly defended the stoning of adulterers.