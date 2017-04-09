Haiti president's office bristles over stoning of motorcade

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The office of Haiti's president is using strong language to criticize people who threw rocks at his motorcade, calling them "extremists" who must be brought to justice.

President Jovenel Moise's motorcade was targeted Friday by a group of people hurling stones in Arcahaie, a coastal town north of Haiti's capital. There have been no reports of any injuries.

Moise's office said late Saturday in a statement that the incident endangered his life and constituted "a serious threat to the public peace and security of the state."

It added that the rock-throwers have not been identified.

Arcahaie residents have been engaged in a lengthy protest over a 2015 redistricting decision authorized by former President Michel Martelly.