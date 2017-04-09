Hundreds protest stray dog poisonings in Macedonia

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Hundreds of people have gathered in Macedonia's capital of Skopje to protest a recent spate of stray dog poisonings in several cities around the country.

The sight of dozens of stray dogs dying in Skopje alone last month has alarmed conservationists and animal welfare groups.

Radmila Pesheva from the "Anima mundi" protection group warned Saturday that poison is freely available at the market and demanded that authorities regulate its sale and punish those poisoning stray dogs.

The protest against the poisonings was held Sunday in downtown Skopje.